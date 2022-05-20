 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.27 crore, up 14.3% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Man Infraconstruction are:

Net Sales at Rs 59.27 crore in March 2022 up 14.3% from Rs. 51.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.60 crore in March 2022 down 48.19% from Rs. 32.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.00 crore in March 2022 down 46.91% from Rs. 41.44 crore in March 2021.

Man Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2021.

Man Infra shares closed at 90.60 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.74% returns over the last 6 months and 225.08% over the last 12 months.

Man Infraconstruction
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 59.27 82.09 51.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 59.27 82.09 51.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.72 15.63 20.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.86 6.80 6.41
Depreciation 1.20 1.39 3.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.23 30.08 21.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.26 28.19 0.00
Other Income 14.54 13.84 37.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.80 42.03 37.95
Interest 0.15 0.08 0.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.65 41.95 37.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.65 41.95 37.13
Tax 4.05 10.00 5.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.60 31.95 32.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.60 31.95 32.04
Equity Share Capital 74.25 74.25 49.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 0.86 1.29
Diluted EPS 0.45 0.86 1.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 0.86 1.29
Diluted EPS 0.45 0.86 1.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Man Infra #Man Infraconstruction #Results
first published: May 20, 2022 10:22 am
