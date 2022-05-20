Man Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.27 crore, up 14.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.27 crore in March 2022 up 14.3% from Rs. 51.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.60 crore in March 2022 down 48.19% from Rs. 32.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.00 crore in March 2022 down 46.91% from Rs. 41.44 crore in March 2021.

Man Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2021.

Man Infra shares closed at 90.60 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.74% returns over the last 6 months and 225.08% over the last 12 months.