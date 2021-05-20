Man Infra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.85 crore, up 59.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.85 crore in March 2021 up 59.6% from Rs. 32.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.04 crore in March 2021 up 98.5% from Rs. 16.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.44 crore in March 2021 up 84.42% from Rs. 22.47 crore in March 2020.

Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2020.

Man Infra shares closed at 41.80 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.46% returns over the last 6 months and 153.33% over the last 12 months.