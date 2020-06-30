Man Infra Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.49 crore, down 20.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.49 crore in March 2020 down 20.61% from Rs. 40.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.14 crore in March 2020 up 7.39% from Rs. 15.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.47 crore in March 2020 down 2.18% from Rs. 22.97 crore in March 2019.

Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2019.

Man Infra shares closed at 19.80 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.69% returns over the last 6 months and -32.31% over the last 12 months.