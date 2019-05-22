Man Infra Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 40.92 crore, down 34.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.92 crore in March 2019 down 34.79% from Rs. 62.75 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.03 crore in March 2019 up 27.32% from Rs. 11.81 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.97 crore in March 2019 down 7.34% from Rs. 24.79 crore in March 2018.

Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2018.

Man Infra shares closed at 34.40 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.53% returns over the last 6 months and -29.94% over the last 12 months.