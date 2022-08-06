 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Man Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.53 crore, up 89.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Man Infraconstruction are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.53 crore in June 2022 up 89.03% from Rs. 51.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.74 crore in June 2022 up 27.42% from Rs. 27.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.00 crore in June 2022 up 30.77% from Rs. 35.94 crore in June 2021.

Man Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2021.

Man Infra shares closed at 83.50 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.69% returns over the last 6 months and 92.40% over the last 12 months.

Man Infraconstruction
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 97.53 59.27 51.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 97.53 59.27 51.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.97 11.72 10.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.19 8.86 6.10
Depreciation 1.18 1.20 1.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.23 31.23 16.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.97 6.26 17.54
Other Income 11.84 14.54 17.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.82 20.80 34.94
Interest 0.25 0.15 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.57 20.65 34.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.57 20.65 34.84
Tax 10.83 4.05 7.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.74 16.60 27.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.74 16.60 27.27
Equity Share Capital 74.25 74.25 49.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 0.45 1.10
Diluted EPS 0.93 0.45 1.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 0.45 1.10
Diluted EPS 0.93 0.45 1.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Man Infra #Man Infraconstruction #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.