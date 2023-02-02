Man Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 221.69 crore, up 170.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Man Infraconstruction are:Net Sales at Rs 221.69 crore in December 2022 up 170.05% from Rs. 82.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.70 crore in December 2022 up 46.2% from Rs. 31.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.00 crore in December 2022 up 49.7% from Rs. 43.42 crore in December 2021.
Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2021.
|Man Infra shares closed at 73.55 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.44% returns over the last 6 months and -38.73% over the last 12 months.
|Man Infraconstruction
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|221.69
|122.42
|82.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|221.69
|122.42
|82.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|105.49
|30.22
|15.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.23
|6.96
|6.80
|Depreciation
|1.90
|1.69
|1.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.22
|59.09
|30.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.86
|24.46
|28.19
|Other Income
|17.24
|39.77
|13.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|63.10
|64.23
|42.03
|Interest
|1.64
|0.81
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|61.46
|63.42
|41.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|61.46
|63.42
|41.95
|Tax
|14.76
|8.70
|10.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|46.70
|54.72
|31.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|46.70
|54.72
|31.95
|Equity Share Capital
|74.25
|74.25
|74.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.26
|1.47
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|1.26
|1.47
|0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.26
|1.47
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|1.26
|1.47
|0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited