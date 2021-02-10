Man Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.56 crore, up 25.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.56 crore in December 2020 up 25.68% from Rs. 31.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.48 crore in December 2020 up 6.48% from Rs. 23.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.16 crore in December 2020 up 6.81% from Rs. 30.11 crore in December 2019.

Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.97 in December 2019.

Man Infra shares closed at 37.75 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.81% returns over the last 6 months and 21.38% over the last 12 months.