Man Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 35.00 crore, down 20.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.00 crore in December 2018 down 20.75% from Rs. 44.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.00 crore in December 2018 up 39.83% from Rs. 12.88 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.42 crore in December 2018 up 24.64% from Rs. 22.00 crore in December 2017.

Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2017.

Man Infra shares closed at 34.40 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.10% returns over the last 6 months and -43.97% over the last 12 months.