Man Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 401.26 crore, up 62.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 401.26 crore in September 2022 up 62.23% from Rs. 247.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.28 crore in September 2022 down 52.15% from Rs. 111.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.59 crore in September 2022 down 57.92% from Rs. 253.29 crore in September 2021.

Man Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.50 in September 2021.

Man Infra shares closed at 84.75 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -10.48% over the last 12 months.