Man Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 401.26 crore, up 62.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Infraconstruction are:

Net Sales at Rs 401.26 crore in September 2022 up 62.23% from Rs. 247.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.28 crore in September 2022 down 52.15% from Rs. 111.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.59 crore in September 2022 down 57.92% from Rs. 253.29 crore in September 2021.

Man Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.50 in September 2021.

Man Infra shares closed at 84.75 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -10.48% over the last 12 months.

Man Infraconstruction
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 401.26 351.97 247.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 401.26 351.97 247.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 88.66 90.02 49.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.60 60.30 -23.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.31 17.36 13.61
Depreciation 2.84 2.31 2.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 181.75 117.57 130.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.09 64.42 75.46
Other Income 12.66 8.06 175.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.75 72.48 251.07
Interest 14.76 14.59 16.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.99 57.89 234.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 88.99 57.89 234.35
Tax 26.85 14.25 61.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.14 43.65 173.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.14 43.65 173.35
Minority Interest -9.77 -4.83 -60.84
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.92 0.12 -1.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 53.28 38.94 111.35
Equity Share Capital 74.25 74.25 49.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.43 1.05 4.50
Diluted EPS 1.43 1.05 4.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.43 1.05 4.50
Diluted EPS 1.43 1.05 4.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am
