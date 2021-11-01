Man Infra Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 247.34 crore, up 480.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.34 crore in September 2021 up 480.22% from Rs. 42.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021 down 107.32% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.29 crore in September 2021 up 1174.09% from Rs. 19.88 crore in September 2020.

Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 4.50 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2020.

Man Infra shares closed at 123.20 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)