MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Man Infra Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 247.34 crore, up 480.22% Y-o-Y

November 01, 2021 / 08:51 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Infraconstruction are:

Net Sales at Rs 247.34 crore in September 2021 up 480.22% from Rs. 42.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021 down 107.32% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.29 crore in September 2021 up 1174.09% from Rs. 19.88 crore in September 2020.

Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 4.50 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2020.

Close

Man Infra shares closed at 123.20 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)

Man Infraconstruction
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations247.34153.3742.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations247.34153.3742.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials49.3942.0918.04
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.40-68.16-25.38
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.6112.396.74
Depreciation2.221.901.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses130.0597.2329.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.4667.9111.77
Other Income175.616.556.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax251.0774.4618.31
Interest16.7216.7913.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax234.3557.674.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax234.3557.674.89
Tax61.0012.215.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities173.3545.47-0.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period173.3545.47-0.48
Minority Interest0.020.021.83
Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.16-0.570.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.11-0.051.44
Equity Share Capital49.5049.5049.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.501.33-0.06
Diluted EPS4.501.33-0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.501.33-0.06
Diluted EPS4.501.33-0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Man Infra #Man Infraconstruction #Results
first published: Nov 1, 2021 08:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.