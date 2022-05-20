Man Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.26 crore, up 26.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.26 crore in March 2022 up 26.19% from Rs. 209.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.36 crore in March 2022 up 140.4% from Rs. 15.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.34 crore in March 2022 up 37.84% from Rs. 48.13 crore in March 2021.

Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2021.

Man Infra shares closed at 90.60 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.74% returns over the last 6 months and 225.08% over the last 12 months.