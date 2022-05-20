 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.26 crore, up 26.19% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Infraconstruction are:

Net Sales at Rs 264.26 crore in March 2022 up 26.19% from Rs. 209.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.36 crore in March 2022 up 140.4% from Rs. 15.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.34 crore in March 2022 up 37.84% from Rs. 48.13 crore in March 2021.

Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2021.

Man Infra shares closed at 90.60 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.74% returns over the last 6 months and 225.08% over the last 12 months.

Man Infraconstruction
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 264.26 296.52 209.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 264.26 296.52 209.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 74.96 60.83 60.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.07 71.05 7.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.10 14.68 12.39
Depreciation 2.66 2.55 4.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 127.67 105.58 89.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.95 41.83 35.36
Other Income 10.73 8.28 8.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.68 50.11 43.66
Interest 14.01 14.23 18.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.67 35.88 25.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 49.67 35.88 25.54
Tax 8.09 -0.93 5.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.58 36.81 20.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.58 36.81 20.00
Minority Interest -4.05 -5.21 -4.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.17 3.22 -0.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.36 34.81 15.54
Equity Share Capital 74.25 74.25 49.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 0.94 0.62
Diluted EPS 1.01 0.94 0.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 0.94 0.62
Diluted EPS 1.01 0.94 0.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
