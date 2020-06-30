Man Infra Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 95.42 crore, down 29.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.42 crore in March 2020 down 29.05% from Rs. 134.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2020 down 105.08% from Rs. 12.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.95 crore in March 2020 down 51.7% from Rs. 26.81 crore in March 2019.

Man Infra shares closed at 19.80 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.69% returns over the last 6 months and -32.31% over the last 12 months.