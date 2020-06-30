Man Infra Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 95.42 crore, down 29.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Infraconstruction are:
Net Sales at Rs 95.42 crore in March 2020 down 29.05% from Rs. 134.49 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2020 down 105.08% from Rs. 12.03 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.95 crore in March 2020 down 51.7% from Rs. 26.81 crore in March 2019.
Man Infra shares closed at 19.80 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.69% returns over the last 6 months and -32.31% over the last 12 months.
|Man Infraconstruction
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.42
|66.48
|134.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.42
|66.48
|134.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.84
|34.09
|17.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.04
|-8.03
|18.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.97
|10.20
|9.14
|Depreciation
|2.17
|1.76
|1.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.09
|46.58
|70.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.40
|-18.12
|17.09
|Other Income
|7.38
|6.76
|8.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.78
|-11.36
|25.17
|Interest
|13.45
|15.22
|13.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.66
|-26.58
|11.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.66
|-26.58
|11.32
|Tax
|0.43
|-23.51
|8.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.09
|-3.07
|2.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.09
|-3.07
|2.84
|Minority Interest
|-0.07
|0.09
|-1.74
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.58
|1.62
|10.92
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.61
|-0.14
|12.03
|Equity Share Capital
|49.50
|49.50
|49.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.06
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.06
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.06
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.06
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:11 pm