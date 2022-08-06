 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.97 crore, up 129.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Infraconstruction are:

Net Sales at Rs 351.97 crore in June 2022 up 129.5% from Rs. 153.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.94 crore in June 2022 up 18.61% from Rs. 32.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.79 crore in June 2022 down 2.06% from Rs. 76.36 crore in June 2021.

Man Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in June 2021.

Man Infra shares closed at 83.50 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.69% returns over the last 6 months and 92.40% over the last 12 months.

Man Infraconstruction
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 351.97 264.26 153.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 351.97 264.26 153.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90.02 74.96 42.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 60.30 -11.07 -68.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.36 17.10 12.39
Depreciation 2.31 2.66 1.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 117.57 127.67 97.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.42 52.95 67.91
Other Income 8.06 10.73 6.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.48 63.68 74.46
Interest 14.59 14.01 16.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.89 49.67 57.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.89 49.67 57.67
Tax 14.25 8.09 12.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.65 41.58 45.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.65 41.58 45.47
Minority Interest -4.83 -4.05 -12.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.12 -0.17 -0.57
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.94 37.36 32.83
Equity Share Capital 74.25 74.25 49.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.05 1.01 1.33
Diluted EPS 1.05 1.01 1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.05 1.01 1.33
Diluted EPS 1.05 1.01 1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
