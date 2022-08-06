Man Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.97 crore, up 129.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.97 crore in June 2022 up 129.5% from Rs. 153.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.94 crore in June 2022 up 18.61% from Rs. 32.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.79 crore in June 2022 down 2.06% from Rs. 76.36 crore in June 2021.

Man Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in June 2021.

Man Infra shares closed at 83.50 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.69% returns over the last 6 months and 92.40% over the last 12 months.