Man Infra Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 153.37 crore, up 571.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.37 crore in June 2021 up 571.2% from Rs. 22.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 57.24% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.36 crore in June 2021 up 287.02% from Rs. 19.73 crore in June 2020.

Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2020.

Man Infra shares closed at 67.15 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 80.51% returns over the last 6 months and 225.18% over the last 12 months.