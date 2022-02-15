Man Infra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 296.52 crore, up 94.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.52 crore in December 2021 up 94.74% from Rs. 152.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2021 up 173.52% from Rs. 12.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.66 crore in December 2021 up 56.35% from Rs. 33.68 crore in December 2020.

Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2020.

Man Infra shares closed at 112.35 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 149.50% returns over the last 6 months and 358.01% over the last 12 months.