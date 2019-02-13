Man Infra Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 44.46 crore, down 73.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.46 crore in December 2018 down 73.11% from Rs. 165.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2018 down 80.3% from Rs. 10.54 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.87 crore in December 2018 down 57.16% from Rs. 55.72 crore in December 2017.

Man Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2017.

Man Infra shares closed at 34.40 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.10% returns over the last 6 months and -43.97% over the last 12 months.