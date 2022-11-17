Man Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 429.43 crore, down 12.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 429.43 crore in September 2022 down 12.4% from Rs. 490.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2022 down 127.3% from Rs. 23.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.86 crore in September 2022 down 69.74% from Rs. 52.42 crore in September 2021.

Man Industries shares closed at 80.30 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.84% returns over the last 6 months and -22.15% over the last 12 months.