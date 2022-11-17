 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 429.43 crore, down 12.4% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Man Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 429.43 crore in September 2022 down 12.4% from Rs. 490.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2022 down 127.3% from Rs. 23.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.86 crore in September 2022 down 69.74% from Rs. 52.42 crore in September 2021.

Man Industries shares closed at 80.30 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.84% returns over the last 6 months and -22.15% over the last 12 months.

Man Industries (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 429.43 495.33 490.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 429.43 495.33 490.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 206.25 387.61 398.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 63.07 6.80 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 76.78 5.51 -43.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.80 13.69 12.90
Depreciation 11.15 11.61 11.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.78 59.08 80.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.60 11.03 30.33
Other Income 2.11 12.55 10.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.71 23.58 41.19
Interest 9.24 9.13 8.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.53 14.45 33.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.53 14.45 33.01
Tax 1.96 3.95 9.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.49 10.50 23.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.49 10.50 23.77
Equity Share Capital 30.05 30.05 28.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.08 1.75 4.16
Diluted EPS -1.08 1.75 3.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.08 1.75 4.16
Diluted EPS -1.08 1.75 3.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 17, 2022