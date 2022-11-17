Man Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 429.43 crore, down 12.4% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Man Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 429.43 crore in September 2022 down 12.4% from Rs. 490.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2022 down 127.3% from Rs. 23.77 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.86 crore in September 2022 down 69.74% from Rs. 52.42 crore in September 2021.

    Man Industries shares closed at 80.30 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.84% returns over the last 6 months and -22.15% over the last 12 months.

    Man Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations429.43495.33490.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations429.43495.33490.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials206.25387.61398.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods63.076.80--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks76.785.51-43.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.8013.6912.90
    Depreciation11.1511.6111.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.7859.0880.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.6011.0330.33
    Other Income2.1112.5510.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.7123.5841.19
    Interest9.249.138.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.5314.4533.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.5314.4533.01
    Tax1.963.959.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.4910.5023.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.4910.5023.77
    Equity Share Capital30.0530.0528.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.081.754.16
    Diluted EPS-1.081.753.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.081.754.16
    Diluted EPS-1.081.753.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
