Man Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 429.43 crore, down 12.4% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Man Industries (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 429.43 crore in September 2022 down 12.4% from Rs. 490.19 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2022 down 127.3% from Rs. 23.77 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.86 crore in September 2022 down 69.74% from Rs. 52.42 crore in September 2021.
Man Industries shares closed at 80.30 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.84% returns over the last 6 months and -22.15% over the last 12 months.
|Man Industries (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|429.43
|495.33
|490.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|429.43
|495.33
|490.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|206.25
|387.61
|398.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|63.07
|6.80
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|76.78
|5.51
|-43.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.80
|13.69
|12.90
|Depreciation
|11.15
|11.61
|11.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.78
|59.08
|80.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.60
|11.03
|30.33
|Other Income
|2.11
|12.55
|10.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.71
|23.58
|41.19
|Interest
|9.24
|9.13
|8.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.53
|14.45
|33.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.53
|14.45
|33.01
|Tax
|1.96
|3.95
|9.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.49
|10.50
|23.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.49
|10.50
|23.77
|Equity Share Capital
|30.05
|30.05
|28.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|1.75
|4.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|1.75
|3.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|1.75
|4.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|1.75
|3.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited