Man Industries Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 587.24 crore, up 91.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 587.24 crore in September 2020 up 91.89% from Rs. 306.03 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.17 crore in September 2020 up 180.97% from Rs. 9.67 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.20 crore in September 2020 up 50.05% from Rs. 40.12 crore in September 2019.

Man Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.76 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.69 in September 2019.

Man Industries shares closed at 70.75 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 83.05% returns over the last 6 months and 61.16% over the last 12 months.