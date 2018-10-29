Man Industries Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 802.61 crore, up 182.36% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 802.61 crore in September 2018 up 182.36% from Rs. 284.25 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.21 crore in September 2018 up 62.67% from Rs. 9.35 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.18 crore in September 2018 up 69.99% from Rs. 32.46 crore in September 2017.

Man Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.64 in September 2017.

Man Industries shares closed at 78.80 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -41.59% returns over the last 6 months and -28.94% over the last 12 months.