MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Man Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 535.07 crore, down 21.5% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Man Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 535.07 crore in March 2021 down 21.5% from Rs. 681.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.23 crore in March 2021 up 104.62% from Rs. 12.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.26 crore in March 2021 up 23.33% from Rs. 47.24 crore in March 2020.

Man Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.16 in March 2020.

Close

Man Industries shares closed at 101.90 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.32% returns over the last 6 months and 130.54% over the last 12 months.

Man Industries (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations535.07554.53681.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations535.07554.53681.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials266.29376.73453.95
Purchase of Traded Goods--148.3817.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks56.86-136.1234.89
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.4513.1814.33
Depreciation10.9312.0315.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses156.4584.62102.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.0955.7142.53
Other Income17.24-6.14-10.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.3349.5731.79
Interest10.918.6322.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.4240.949.71
Exceptional Items-----2.50
P/L Before Tax36.4240.947.21
Tax11.1910.09-5.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.2330.8512.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.2330.8512.33
Equity Share Capital28.5528.5528.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.425.402.16
Diluted EPS4.205.402.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.425.402.16
Diluted EPS4.205.402.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Man Industries #Man Industries (India) #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: May 31, 2021 07:55 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.