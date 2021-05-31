Man Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 535.07 crore, down 21.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 535.07 crore in March 2021 down 21.5% from Rs. 681.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.23 crore in March 2021 up 104.62% from Rs. 12.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.26 crore in March 2021 up 23.33% from Rs. 47.24 crore in March 2020.

Man Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.16 in March 2020.

Man Industries shares closed at 101.90 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.32% returns over the last 6 months and 130.54% over the last 12 months.