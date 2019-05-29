Man Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 264.67 crore, down 45.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.67 crore in March 2019 down 45.91% from Rs. 489.29 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2019 down 93.98% from Rs. 26.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2019 down 60.81% from Rs. 70.07 crore in March 2018.

Man Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.63 in March 2018.

Man Industries shares closed at 67.15 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.20% returns over the last 6 months and -45.41% over the last 12 months.