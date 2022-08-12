 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 495.33 crore, up 22.69% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Man Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 495.33 crore in June 2022 up 22.69% from Rs. 403.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.50 crore in June 2022 down 45.54% from Rs. 19.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.19 crore in June 2022 down 21.83% from Rs. 45.02 crore in June 2021.

Man Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.38 in June 2021.

Man Industries shares closed at 89.90 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.95% returns over the last 6 months and -25.89% over the last 12 months.

Man Industries (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 495.33 569.27 403.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 495.33 569.27 403.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 387.61 396.44 220.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.80 29.42 33.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.51 34.22 43.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.69 14.00 12.97
Depreciation 11.61 11.44 11.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.08 55.31 54.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.03 28.44 27.33
Other Income 12.55 15.92 6.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.58 44.36 33.92
Interest 9.13 9.59 8.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.45 34.77 25.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.45 34.77 25.01
Tax 3.95 8.90 5.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.50 25.87 19.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.50 25.87 19.28
Equity Share Capital 30.05 29.59 28.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 4.53 3.38
Diluted EPS 1.75 4.46 3.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 4.53 3.38
Diluted EPS 1.75 4.46 3.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
