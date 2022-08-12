Man Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 495.33 crore, up 22.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 495.33 crore in June 2022 up 22.69% from Rs. 403.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.50 crore in June 2022 down 45.54% from Rs. 19.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.19 crore in June 2022 down 21.83% from Rs. 45.02 crore in June 2021.

Man Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.38 in June 2021.

Man Industries shares closed at 89.90 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.95% returns over the last 6 months and -25.89% over the last 12 months.