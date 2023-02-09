Man Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 612.76 crore, down 2.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Man Industries (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 612.76 crore in December 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 630.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.34 crore in December 2022 up 12.44% from Rs. 32.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.61 crore in December 2022 up 12.08% from Rs. 63.89 crore in December 2021.
Man Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.66 in December 2021.
|Man Industries shares closed at 90.20 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.09% returns over the last 6 months and -10.07% over the last 12 months.
|Man Industries (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|612.76
|429.43
|630.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|612.76
|429.43
|630.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|490.70
|206.25
|476.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.46
|63.07
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.53
|76.78
|-49.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.19
|15.80
|13.25
|Depreciation
|11.02
|11.15
|11.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|63.28
|53.78
|130.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|46.64
|2.60
|48.64
|Other Income
|13.95
|2.11
|3.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|60.59
|4.71
|52.44
|Interest
|12.11
|9.24
|10.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|48.48
|-4.53
|41.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|48.48
|-4.53
|41.82
|Tax
|12.14
|1.96
|9.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|36.34
|-6.49
|32.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|36.34
|-6.49
|32.32
|Equity Share Capital
|30.05
|30.05
|28.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.06
|-1.08
|5.66
|Diluted EPS
|6.06
|-1.08
|5.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.06
|-1.08
|5.66
|Diluted EPS
|6.06
|-1.08
|5.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited