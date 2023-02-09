Man Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 612.76 crore, down 2.88% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 612.76 429.43 630.92 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 612.76 429.43 630.92 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 490.70 206.25 476.66 Purchase of Traded Goods 3.46 63.07 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.53 76.78 -49.58 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.19 15.80 13.25 Depreciation 11.02 11.15 11.45 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 63.28 53.78 130.50 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.64 2.60 48.64 Other Income 13.95 2.11 3.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.59 4.71 52.44 Interest 12.11 9.24 10.62 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.48 -4.53 41.82 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 48.48 -4.53 41.82 Tax 12.14 1.96 9.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.34 -6.49 32.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.34 -6.49 32.32 Equity Share Capital 30.05 30.05 28.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.06 -1.08 5.66 Diluted EPS 6.06 -1.08 5.38 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.06 -1.08 5.66 Diluted EPS 6.06 -1.08 5.38 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited