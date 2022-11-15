Man Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 465.08 crore, down 5.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 465.08 crore in September 2022 down 5.12% from Rs. 490.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.09 crore in September 2022 down 120.8% from Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.31 crore in September 2022 down 67.45% from Rs. 53.18 crore in September 2021.

Man Industries shares closed at 88.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.49% returns over the last 6 months and -15.44% over the last 12 months.