Man Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 465.08 crore, down 5.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Industries (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 465.08 crore in September 2022 down 5.12% from Rs. 490.19 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.09 crore in September 2022 down 120.8% from Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.31 crore in September 2022 down 67.45% from Rs. 53.18 crore in September 2021.
Man Industries shares closed at 88.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.49% returns over the last 6 months and -15.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|Man Industries (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|465.08
|510.49
|490.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|465.08
|510.49
|490.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|239.77
|402.21
|397.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|63.08
|6.80
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|76.78
|5.51
|-42.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.11
|14.14
|13.39
|Depreciation
|11.22
|11.68
|11.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.01
|59.71
|79.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.11
|10.44
|31.03
|Other Income
|1.98
|12.50
|10.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.09
|22.94
|41.89
|Interest
|9.22
|9.15
|8.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.13
|13.79
|33.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.13
|13.79
|33.71
|Tax
|1.96
|3.95
|9.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.09
|9.84
|24.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.09
|9.84
|24.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.09
|9.84
|24.47
|Equity Share Capital
|30.05
|30.05
|28.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|1.63
|4.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|1.63
|4.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|1.63
|4.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|1.63
|4.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited