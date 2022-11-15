 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Man Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 465.08 crore, down 5.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 465.08 crore in September 2022 down 5.12% from Rs. 490.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.09 crore in September 2022 down 120.8% from Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.31 crore in September 2022 down 67.45% from Rs. 53.18 crore in September 2021.

Man Industries shares closed at 88.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.49% returns over the last 6 months and -15.44% over the last 12 months.

Man Industries (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 465.08 510.49 490.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 465.08 510.49 490.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 239.77 402.21 397.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 63.08 6.80 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 76.78 5.51 -42.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.11 14.14 13.39
Depreciation 11.22 11.68 11.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.01 59.71 79.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.11 10.44 31.03
Other Income 1.98 12.50 10.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.09 22.94 41.89
Interest 9.22 9.15 8.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.13 13.79 33.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.13 13.79 33.71
Tax 1.96 3.95 9.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.09 9.84 24.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.09 9.84 24.47
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.09 9.84 24.47
Equity Share Capital 30.05 30.05 28.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.85 1.63 4.29
Diluted EPS -0.85 1.63 4.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.85 1.63 4.29
Diluted EPS -0.85 1.63 4.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Man Industries #Man Industries (India) #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am