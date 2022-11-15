English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Man Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 465.08 crore, down 5.12% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 465.08 crore in September 2022 down 5.12% from Rs. 490.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.09 crore in September 2022 down 120.8% from Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.31 crore in September 2022 down 67.45% from Rs. 53.18 crore in September 2021.

    Man Industries shares closed at 88.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.49% returns over the last 6 months and -15.44% over the last 12 months.

    Man Industries (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations465.08510.49490.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations465.08510.49490.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials239.77402.21397.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods63.086.80--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks76.785.51-42.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1114.1413.39
    Depreciation11.2211.6811.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.0159.7179.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.1110.4431.03
    Other Income1.9812.5010.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.0922.9441.89
    Interest9.229.158.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.1313.7933.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.1313.7933.71
    Tax1.963.959.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.099.8424.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.099.8424.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.099.8424.47
    Equity Share Capital30.0530.0528.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.851.634.29
    Diluted EPS-0.851.634.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.851.634.29
    Diluted EPS-0.851.634.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Man Industries #Man Industries (India) #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am