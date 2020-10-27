Man Industries Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 587.24 crore, up 91.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 587.24 crore in September 2020 up 91.89% from Rs. 306.03 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.28 crore in September 2020 up 171.17% from Rs. 10.06 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.32 crore in September 2020 up 48.9% from Rs. 40.51 crore in September 2019.

Man Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.78 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.76 in September 2019.

Man Industries shares closed at 71.65 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 91.07% returns over the last 6 months and 66.05% over the last 12 months.