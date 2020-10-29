172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|man-industries-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-587-24-crore-up-91-89-y-o-y-2-6033331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man Industries Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 587.24 crore, up 91.89% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 587.24 crore in September 2020 up 91.89% from Rs. 306.03 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.28 crore in September 2020 up 171.17% from Rs. 10.06 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.32 crore in September 2020 up 48.9% from Rs. 40.51 crore in September 2019.

Man Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.78 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.76 in September 2019.

Man Industries shares closed at 70.75 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 83.05% returns over the last 6 months and 61.16% over the last 12 months.

Man Industries (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations587.24398.33306.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations587.24398.33306.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials311.35328.32207.25
Purchase of Traded Goods26.971.5727.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks84.68-65.37-16.79
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.4613.3714.34
Depreciation11.9311.4812.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses98.3576.9646.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.5032.0015.21
Other Income7.8911.7713.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.3943.7728.24
Interest13.3019.9013.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.0923.8714.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax35.0923.8714.32
Tax7.816.764.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.2817.1110.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.2817.1110.06
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.2817.1110.06
Equity Share Capital28.5528.5528.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.783.001.76
Diluted EPS4.783.001.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.783.001.76
Diluted EPS4.783.001.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 10:22 am

