Man Industries Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 306.03 crore, down 61.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.03 crore in September 2019 down 61.88% from Rs. 802.74 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.06 crore in September 2019 down 33.55% from Rs. 15.14 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.51 crore in September 2019 down 26.51% from Rs. 55.12 crore in September 2018.

Man Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.64 in September 2018.

Man Industries shares closed at 43.70 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.11% returns over the last 6 months and -42.84% over the last 12 months.