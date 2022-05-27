 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 613.82 crore, up 13.65% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 613.82 crore in March 2022 up 13.65% from Rs. 540.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.51 crore in March 2022 up 2.51% from Rs. 25.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.51 crore in March 2022 down 4.04% from Rs. 58.89 crore in March 2021.

Man Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.53 in March 2021.

Man Industries shares closed at 77.35 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.97% returns over the last 6 months and -24.32% over the last 12 months.

Man Industries (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 613.82 630.92 540.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 613.82 630.92 540.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 439.55 477.39 266.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.42 -- 4.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.22 -50.30 56.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.25 13.51 14.70
Depreciation 11.50 11.50 10.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.69 131.16 156.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.19 47.66 30.72
Other Income 15.82 3.80 17.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.01 51.46 47.96
Interest 9.60 10.62 10.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.41 40.84 37.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.41 40.84 37.06
Tax 8.90 9.51 11.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.51 31.33 25.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.51 31.33 25.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.51 31.33 25.86
Equity Share Capital 29.59 28.55 28.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.64 5.49 4.53
Diluted EPS 4.57 5.21 4.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.64 5.49 4.53
Diluted EPS 4.57 5.21 4.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
