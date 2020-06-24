Man Industries Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 681.61 crore, up 151.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 681.61 crore in March 2020 up 151.54% from Rs. 270.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.50 crore in March 2020 up 277.64% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.42 crore in March 2020 up 62.45% from Rs. 29.19 crore in March 2019.

Man Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2019.

Man Industries shares closed at 51.35 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.26% returns over the last 6 months and -1.34% over the last 12 months.