Man Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 510.49 crore, up 26.45% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 510.49 crore in June 2022 up 26.45% from Rs. 403.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.84 crore in June 2022 down 48.96% from Rs. 19.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.62 crore in June 2022 down 23.1% from Rs. 45.02 crore in June 2021.

Man Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.38 in June 2021.

Man Industries shares closed at 89.90 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.95% returns over the last 6 months and -25.89% over the last 12 months.

Man Industries (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 510.49 613.82 403.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 510.49 613.82 403.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 402.21 439.55 220.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.80 29.42 33.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.51 34.22 43.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.14 14.25 12.97
Depreciation 11.68 11.50 11.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.71 55.69 54.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.44 29.19 27.33
Other Income 12.50 15.82 6.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.94 45.01 33.92
Interest 9.15 9.60 8.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.79 35.41 25.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.79 35.41 25.01
Tax 3.95 8.90 5.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.84 26.51 19.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.84 26.51 19.28
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.84 26.51 19.28
Equity Share Capital 30.05 29.59 28.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 4.64 3.38
Diluted EPS 1.63 4.57 3.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 4.64 3.38
Diluted EPS 1.63 4.57 3.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
