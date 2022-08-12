English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Man Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 510.49 crore, up 26.45% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 510.49 crore in June 2022 up 26.45% from Rs. 403.71 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.84 crore in June 2022 down 48.96% from Rs. 19.28 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.62 crore in June 2022 down 23.1% from Rs. 45.02 crore in June 2021.

    Man Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.38 in June 2021.

    Close

    Man Industries shares closed at 89.90 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.95% returns over the last 6 months and -25.89% over the last 12 months.

    Man Industries (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations510.49613.82403.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations510.49613.82403.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials402.21439.55220.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.8029.4233.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.5134.2243.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1414.2512.97
    Depreciation11.6811.5011.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.7155.6954.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.4429.1927.33
    Other Income12.5015.826.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.9445.0133.92
    Interest9.159.608.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.7935.4125.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.7935.4125.01
    Tax3.958.905.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.8426.5119.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.8426.5119.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.8426.5119.28
    Equity Share Capital30.0529.5928.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.634.643.38
    Diluted EPS1.634.573.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.634.643.38
    Diluted EPS1.634.573.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Man Industries #Man Industries (India) #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.