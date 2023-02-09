Man Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 658.11 crore, up 4.31% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 658.11 465.08 630.92 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 658.11 465.08 630.92 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 533.48 239.77 477.39 Purchase of Traded Goods 3.46 63.08 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.53 76.78 -50.30 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.60 16.11 13.51 Depreciation 11.10 11.22 11.50 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 64.20 54.01 131.16 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.80 4.11 47.66 Other Income 13.65 1.98 3.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.45 6.09 51.46 Interest 12.11 9.22 10.62 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.34 -3.13 40.84 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 49.34 -3.13 40.84 Tax 12.14 1.96 9.51 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.20 -5.09 31.33 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.20 -5.09 31.33 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.20 -5.09 31.33 Equity Share Capital 30.05 30.05 28.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.20 -0.85 5.49 Diluted EPS 6.20 -0.85 5.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.20 -0.85 5.49 Diluted EPS 6.20 -0.85 5.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited