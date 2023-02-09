English
    Man Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 658.11 crore, up 4.31% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Industries (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 658.11 crore in December 2022 up 4.31% from Rs. 630.92 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.20 crore in December 2022 up 18.74% from Rs. 31.33 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.55 crore in December 2022 up 15.23% from Rs. 62.96 crore in December 2021.
    Man Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.49 in December 2021.Man Industries shares closed at 90.20 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.09% returns over the last 6 months and -10.07% over the last 12 months.
    Man Industries (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations658.11465.08630.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations658.11465.08630.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials533.48239.77477.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.4663.08--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.5376.78-50.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6016.1113.51
    Depreciation11.1011.2211.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.2054.01131.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.804.1147.66
    Other Income13.651.983.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.456.0951.46
    Interest12.119.2210.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.34-3.1340.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.34-3.1340.84
    Tax12.141.969.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.20-5.0931.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.20-5.0931.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.20-5.0931.33
    Equity Share Capital30.0530.0528.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.20-0.855.49
    Diluted EPS6.20-0.855.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.20-0.855.49
    Diluted EPS6.20-0.855.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited