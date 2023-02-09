Man Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 658.11 crore, up 4.31% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Industries (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 658.11 crore in December 2022 up 4.31% from Rs. 630.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.20 crore in December 2022 up 18.74% from Rs. 31.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.55 crore in December 2022 up 15.23% from Rs. 62.96 crore in December 2021.
Man Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.49 in December 2021.
|Man Industries shares closed at 90.20 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.09% returns over the last 6 months and -10.07% over the last 12 months.
|Man Industries (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|658.11
|465.08
|630.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|658.11
|465.08
|630.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|533.48
|239.77
|477.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.46
|63.08
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.53
|76.78
|-50.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.60
|16.11
|13.51
|Depreciation
|11.10
|11.22
|11.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|64.20
|54.01
|131.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.80
|4.11
|47.66
|Other Income
|13.65
|1.98
|3.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|61.45
|6.09
|51.46
|Interest
|12.11
|9.22
|10.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|49.34
|-3.13
|40.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|49.34
|-3.13
|40.84
|Tax
|12.14
|1.96
|9.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|37.20
|-5.09
|31.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|37.20
|-5.09
|31.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|37.20
|-5.09
|31.33
|Equity Share Capital
|30.05
|30.05
|28.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.20
|-0.85
|5.49
|Diluted EPS
|6.20
|-0.85
|5.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.20
|-0.85
|5.49
|Diluted EPS
|6.20
|-0.85
|5.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
