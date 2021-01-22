Man Industries Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 554.53 crore, up 4.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.53 crore in December 2020 up 4.08% from Rs. 532.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.57 crore in December 2020 up 4.33% from Rs. 29.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.34 crore in December 2020 down 8.98% from Rs. 67.39 crore in December 2019.

Man Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.13 in December 2019.

Man Industries shares closed at 82.50 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 67.00% returns over the last 6 months and 48.92% over the last 12 months.