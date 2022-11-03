Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer logs profit of Rs 19.86 crore in FY22

Honasa Consumer, which owns new-age FMCG brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co, has turned profitable in FY22, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

It has reported a profit of Rs 19.86 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022.

Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd's revenue from operations jumped over two-fold to Rs 931.75 crore in FY22.

This is the highest income in the last four years for the company, which is a house of brands with a digital-first approach. Its other brands include Aqualogica, Ayuga, BBLUNT, and Dr Sheth's.

HCPL had reported a loss of Rs 1,332 crore in FY21. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 459.99 crore.

In FY22, Honasa Consumer's other income came in at Rs 20.68 crore.

Total income also doubled to Rs 952.43 crore, from Rs 472.10 crore in FY21.

When contacted, Honasa Consumer co-founder and CEO Varun Alagh said the growth was driven organically.

"All this growth is driven organically through brand building, innovation, and distribution in Mamaearth and other new brands that the company has been building like The Derma Co," he said.

In FY20, the company's revenue from operations was at Rs 109.78 crore, as per Tofler data.

Its operating revenue in the year ended March 31, 2019, stood at Rs 16.83 crore and it had posted a loss of Rs 35 crore.