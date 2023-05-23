Malu Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.07 crore, down 24.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.07 crore in March 2023 down 24.86% from Rs. 77.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 down 229.72% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2023 down 52.73% from Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2022.

Malu Paper shares closed at 32.85 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.23% returns over the last 6 months and 3.14% over the last 12 months.