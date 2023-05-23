English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Malu Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.07 crore, down 24.86% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Malu Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.07 crore in March 2023 down 24.86% from Rs. 77.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 down 229.72% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2023 down 52.73% from Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2022.

    Malu Paper shares closed at 32.85 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.23% returns over the last 6 months and 3.14% over the last 12 months.

    Malu Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.0747.3077.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.0747.3077.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.7430.2450.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.463.265.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.212.162.13
    Depreciation1.251.261.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.5313.8514.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.88-3.483.34
    Other Income0.300.110.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.17-3.363.81
    Interest2.452.062.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.27-5.431.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.27-5.431.21
    Tax-0.20-1.410.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.08-4.020.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.08-4.020.83
    Equity Share Capital17.0617.0617.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-2.350.54
    Diluted EPS-0.57-2.350.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-2.350.54
    Diluted EPS-0.57-2.350.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Malu Paper #Malu Paper Mills #paper #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 09:44 am