Malu Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.07 crore, down 24.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Malu Paper Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 58.07 crore in March 2023 down 24.86% from Rs. 77.28 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 down 229.72% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2023 down 52.73% from Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2022.
Malu Paper shares closed at 32.85 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.23% returns over the last 6 months and 3.14% over the last 12 months.
|Malu Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.07
|47.30
|77.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.07
|47.30
|77.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.74
|30.24
|50.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.46
|3.26
|5.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.21
|2.16
|2.13
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.26
|1.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.53
|13.85
|14.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.88
|-3.48
|3.34
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.11
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.17
|-3.36
|3.81
|Interest
|2.45
|2.06
|2.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.27
|-5.43
|1.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.27
|-5.43
|1.21
|Tax
|-0.20
|-1.41
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.08
|-4.02
|0.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.08
|-4.02
|0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|17.06
|17.06
|17.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-2.35
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-2.35
|0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-2.35
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-2.35
|0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited