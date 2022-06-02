Malu Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.28 crore, up 19.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.28 crore in March 2022 up 19.29% from Rs. 64.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 down 38.08% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2022 down 3.58% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2021.

Malu Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2021.

Malu Paper shares closed at 32.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.32% returns over the last 6 months and 9.40% over the last 12 months.