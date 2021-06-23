Malu Paper Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.79 crore, up 5.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.79 crore in March 2021 up 5.76% from Rs. 61.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021 up 155.27% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2021 up 35.11% from Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2020.

Malu Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2020.

Malu Paper shares closed at 35.35 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.47% returns over the last 6 months and 13.48% over the last 12 months.