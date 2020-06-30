Malu Paper Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.26 crore, down 1.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.26 crore in March 2020 down 1.38% from Rs. 62.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020 down 71.16% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2020 down 14.75% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2019.

Malu Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2019.

Malu Paper shares closed at 34.50 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.75% returns over the last 6 months and 57.53% over the last 12 months.