Malu Paper Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 61.82 crore, down 15.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.82 crore in March 2019 down 15.92% from Rs. 73.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2019 up 141.39% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2019 down 12.36% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2018.

Malu Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2018.

Malu Paper shares closed at 24.40 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.60% returns over the last 6 months and -41.49% over the last 12 months.