Malu Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.85 crore, up 10.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.85 crore in June 2023 up 10.51% from Rs. 63.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 43.73% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in June 2023 up 18.29% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2022.

Malu Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

Malu Paper shares closed at 31.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.05% returns over the last 6 months and -14.77% over the last 12 months.