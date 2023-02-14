 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Malu Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.30 crore, down 16.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Malu Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.30 crore in December 2022 down 16.06% from Rs. 56.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2022 down 153.49% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2022 down 323.4% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.

Malu Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.30 65.32 56.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 47.30 65.32 56.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.24 49.70 46.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.26 2.82 -3.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.16 2.14 1.96
Depreciation 1.26 1.26 1.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.85 14.92 11.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.48 -5.52 -0.51
Other Income 0.11 0.11 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.36 -5.41 -0.37
Interest 2.06 2.09 1.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.43 -7.49 -2.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.43 -7.49 -2.15
Tax -1.41 -1.95 -0.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.02 -5.55 -1.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.02 -5.55 -1.58
Equity Share Capital 17.06 17.06 17.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.35 -3.25 -0.93
Diluted EPS -2.35 -3.25 -0.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.35 -3.25 -0.93
Diluted EPS -2.35 -3.25 -0.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited