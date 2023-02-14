Malu Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.30 crore, down 16.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Malu Paper Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.30 crore in December 2022 down 16.06% from Rs. 56.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2022 down 153.49% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2022 down 323.4% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.
Malu Paper shares closed at 31.35 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.28% returns over the last 6 months and 1.46% over the last 12 months.
|Malu Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.30
|65.32
|56.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.30
|65.32
|56.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.24
|49.70
|46.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.26
|2.82
|-3.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.16
|2.14
|1.96
|Depreciation
|1.26
|1.26
|1.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.85
|14.92
|11.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.48
|-5.52
|-0.51
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.11
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.36
|-5.41
|-0.37
|Interest
|2.06
|2.09
|1.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.43
|-7.49
|-2.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.43
|-7.49
|-2.15
|Tax
|-1.41
|-1.95
|-0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.02
|-5.55
|-1.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.02
|-5.55
|-1.58
|Equity Share Capital
|17.06
|17.06
|17.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|-3.25
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|-3.25
|-0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|-3.25
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|-3.25
|-0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited