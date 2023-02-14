English
    Malu Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.30 crore, down 16.06% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Malu Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.30 crore in December 2022 down 16.06% from Rs. 56.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2022 down 153.49% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2022 down 323.4% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.

    Malu Paper shares closed at 31.35 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.28% returns over the last 6 months and 1.46% over the last 12 months.

    Malu Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.3065.3256.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.3065.3256.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.2449.7046.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.262.82-3.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.162.141.96
    Depreciation1.261.261.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.8514.9211.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.48-5.52-0.51
    Other Income0.110.110.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.36-5.41-0.37
    Interest2.062.091.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.43-7.49-2.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.43-7.49-2.15
    Tax-1.41-1.95-0.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.02-5.55-1.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.02-5.55-1.58
    Equity Share Capital17.0617.0617.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.35-3.25-0.93
    Diluted EPS-2.35-3.25-0.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.35-3.25-0.93
    Diluted EPS-2.35-3.25-0.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

