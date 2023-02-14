Malu Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.30 crore, down 16.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.30 crore in December 2022 down 16.06% from Rs. 56.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2022 down 153.49% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2022 down 323.4% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.

Malu Paper shares closed at 31.35 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.28% returns over the last 6 months and 1.46% over the last 12 months.