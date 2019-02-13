Malu Paper Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 70.10 crore, down 2.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.10 crore in December 2018 down 2.95% from Rs. 72.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2018 up 231.99% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2018 up 11.61% from Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2017.

Malu Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2017.

Malu Paper shares closed at 22.80 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.75% returns over the last 6 months and -43.00% over the last 12 months.