Mallcom (India) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.71 crore, up 5.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.71 crore in September 2022 up 5.89% from Rs. 103.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.08 crore in September 2022 up 18.36% from Rs. 8.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.24 crore in September 2022 up 14.85% from Rs. 13.27 crore in September 2021.

Mallcom (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 16.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.65 in September 2021.

Mallcom (India) shares closed at 699.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.23% returns over the last 6 months