Mallcom (India) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.71 crore, up 5.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mallcom (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.71 crore in September 2022 up 5.89% from Rs. 103.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.08 crore in September 2022 up 18.36% from Rs. 8.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.24 crore in September 2022 up 14.85% from Rs. 13.27 crore in September 2021.

Mallcom (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 16.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.65 in September 2021.

Mallcom (India) shares closed at 699.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.23% returns over the last 6 months

Mallcom (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 109.71 87.54 103.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 109.71 87.54 103.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.80 41.14 51.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.28 16.79 19.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.37 -0.55 -0.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.25 2.97 2.91
Depreciation 1.40 1.28 1.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.59 15.40 17.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.76 10.51 11.15
Other Income 0.08 0.12 0.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.84 10.63 11.69
Interest 0.34 0.28 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.50 10.36 11.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.50 10.36 11.39
Tax 3.42 2.46 2.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.08 7.90 8.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.08 7.90 8.52
Equity Share Capital 6.24 6.24 6.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.15 12.66 13.65
Diluted EPS 16.15 12.66 13.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.15 12.66 13.65
Diluted EPS 16.15 12.66 13.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:23 pm
