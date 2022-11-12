English
    Mallcom (India) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.71 crore, up 5.89% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mallcom (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.71 crore in September 2022 up 5.89% from Rs. 103.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.08 crore in September 2022 up 18.36% from Rs. 8.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.24 crore in September 2022 up 14.85% from Rs. 13.27 crore in September 2021.

    Mallcom (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 16.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.65 in September 2021.

    Mallcom (India) shares closed at 699.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.23% returns over the last 6 months

    Mallcom (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.7187.54103.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.7187.54103.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.8041.1451.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.2816.7919.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.37-0.55-0.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.252.972.91
    Depreciation1.401.281.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.5915.4017.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.7610.5111.15
    Other Income0.080.120.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.8410.6311.69
    Interest0.340.280.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.5010.3611.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.5010.3611.39
    Tax3.422.462.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.087.908.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.087.908.52
    Equity Share Capital6.246.246.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1512.6613.65
    Diluted EPS16.1512.6613.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1512.6613.65
    Diluted EPS16.1512.6613.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 12, 2022 06:23 pm