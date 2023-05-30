Mallcom (India) Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 112.57 crore, up 6.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.57 crore in March 2023 up 6.93% from Rs. 105.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.26 crore in March 2023 up 24.07% from Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.45 crore in March 2023 up 30.14% from Rs. 12.64 crore in March 2022.

Mallcom (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 16.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.25 in March 2022.

Mallcom (India) shares closed at 1,000.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.50% returns over the last 6 months and 48.26% over the last 12 months.